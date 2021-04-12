GATHS calls on GHATOF for support to champion domestic tourism promotion

President of GATHS, Isaac Frimpong and Sponsorship Coordinator for GATHS, Mrs. Bella Ahu

Source: Bismark Osei Asomani, Contributor

The Ghana Association of Tourism and Hospitality Students (GATHS) has called on the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), to support the tertiary students’ wing of the tourism and hospitality sector as they make efforts to champion Domestic Tourism in the country.

GHATOF in responding to the courtesy call made by GATHS, met with the National President, Isaac Frimpong with some executives of the association (GATHS) at the GHATOF Secretariat on Tuesday, 30th March 2021.



The National President, Mr. Isaac Frimpong raised concerns about the less involvement of the tertiary students in the activities of the industry, one which has contributed to the gap between the industry and academia.



He pleaded with the leadership of the Ghana Tourism Federation to support them as they embark on a massive Domestic Tourism promotion and the need for the youth and tertiary students to involve themselves in activities to promote domestic tourism.



“We are pleading with GATHOF as the mother of all tourism and hospitality trade associations of which we are part to assist us liaise with various media outfits and other members of the federation like, the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA), Car Rental Association of Ghana (CRAG) among others to give us the opportunity to use their space in our domestic tourism promotion agenda” he said.



The President of the Ghana Tourism Federation, Mrs. Bella Ahu commended the Leadership of GATHS for the initiative and assured them of the usual support of GHATOF to it members. She encouraged them to continually come up with more innovative ways to practically involve the students and youths in domestic tourism, especially now, where the industry needs Domestic Tourism to survive.

Mr. Isaac Frimpong said, efforts are being made by GATHS to bring to the table the industry players and heads of departments for tourism and hospitality programmes to sit, discuss and work on a collaborative way to increase practicality in the study of tourism, hospitality and it related programmes at the tertiary level.



This will really help to bridge the industry and academia gap, he added. Nana Baa Wiredu – Council Member for GHATOF added that, the adequacy of the tourism and hospitality practical could be improved if the students, heads of departments and the industry players collaborate and look at the curriculum used in teaching these programmes.



Before that, GATHS needs to have various programs where outsiders or industry players (one which GHATOF can facilitate) will come and share their experiences with the student to compliment the theory they receive in class. Nana added.



The General Secretary of GATHS, Miss Felicia Afia Boadi Sarpong hinted that GATHS has served letters to some agencies and ministries that have something to do with tourism and hospitality like, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Environmental Protection Angency (EPA), Ghana Education Service (GES), Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) among others to meet the leaders and heads to discuss various strategies for Domestic Tourism promotion and involvement, waiting for a positive response.



Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong, General Secretary for GHATOF, admonished the Executives of GATHS to keep the vibrancy and get people and agencies of the industry to buy into the programmes of GATHS.



Efforts to collaborate with players in the industry to bridge the gap between academia and the tourism and hospitality industry is a right step, he added.



Present at the meeting were; Mr. Isaac Frimpong - President of GATHS, Mr Bismark Osei Asomani – Editor in Chief for GATHS, Mr Kingsley Agyei – Organizing Secretary for GATHS, Mr. Dennis Noukafou – Project Manager for GATHS, Mr. Nicholas Opoku – Research Coordinator for GATHS, Mr Joshua Neequaye – Marketing and Publicity Head for GATHS, Miss Felicia Afia Boadi Sarpong – General Secretary for GATHS, Miss Sakina Aggyeman – Sponsorship Coordinator for GATHS, Mrs. Bell Ahu – President of GHATOF, Mr. Emmanuel Frimpong – Executive Secretary for GHATOF, Nana – Council Chair and Mr. Altar Ayesu Wontumi – GHATOF.



The Ghana Association of Tourism and Hospitality Students (GATHS) which was formerly GATS [Ghana Association of Tourism Students] is a National Association that represents and houses over 20,000 students of tourism, hospitality and their related programmes at the tertiary level.