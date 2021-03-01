GAW opens submissions for 5th Literary Awards

The Ghana Association of Writers (GAW) has announced the call for submission of qualified literary works from July 2019 to June 2021 for the 5th GAW Literary Awards.

The 5th GAW Literary Awards themed “Honouring Literary Excellence” would be held in November 2021.



Submission opens on Monday, 1 March 2021 and closes on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 and the forms can be obtained online.



E-Books and submission forms can be submitted online, however, other works and hard copy books may be submitted via courier or self-delivered to the Secretariat at PAWA House, Roman Ridge, Accra.



This year’s, awards will recognize writers in twelve categories.

The categories include Novel (Ayi Kwei Armah Prize), Short Story (Ama Ata Aidoo Prize), Poetry (Atukwei Okai Prize), Children’s Story Book (Efua Sutherland Prize), Children’s Poetry (Kwesi Brew Prize), Young Writer (not more than 25 yrs.) (Bill Okyere Marshall Prize), Creative Non-Fiction (Kofi Awoonor Prize), Drama (staged) (Efo Kodzo Mawugbe Prize), Spoken Word (video/audio) (Kofi Anyidoho Prize), Scriptwriting (video/audio) (Kwaw Ansah Prize), Ghanaian Language Special Award (Kate Abban Prize) and Science & Mathematics Textbook Writers Special Award (Jophus Anamuah-Mensah & Francis Kofi Ampenyin Allotey Prize).



The first GAW Literary Awards was held in 1987 under the leadership of Professor Atukwei Okai.



It was created to celebrate, inspire and promote Ghanaian literary talent.