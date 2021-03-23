GB Foods hands over wellness centre to Ga East Muncipal Hospital

GB Foods Ghana has provided the Ga East Municipal Hospital with a Wellness Centre

Source: GB Foods Ghana

GB Foods Ghana, manufacturer of Gino, tomato mix, seasoning tablet, rice, pasta and other food products has provided the Ga East Municipal Hospital with a Wellness Centre at a cost of GH¢50,000.00. This coincided with the first anniversary celebration of the hospital.

The Wellness Center is a unit at the hospital that allows individuals to walk-in for basic diagnostic services and receive comprehensive advice on how to live and maintain healthy lifestyles.



“At GBfoods, we have learnt over the years how special it is to enjoy good, nutritious food and, even more importantly, how food can explain and strengthen our traditions, our culture, our roots, and the richness of our land.



The COVID-19 pandemic currently causing mayhem across the country and world at large has taught us that healthy living is imperative on any day. The Ga East Municipal Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 in Ghana, solely dedicating the past year to managing patients infected with the virus.



Our decision to provide a Wellness Center for the Ga East Municipal Hospital is borne out of our Purpose, “Celebrating local flavours”, which is to empower each of the local communities we belong to and to bring out these authentic flavours.



This includes taking action to make a difference to the communities we belong” the General Manager of GB Foods Ghana, Mr. David Afflu said at the handing over ceremony.

The Medical Superintendent in charge at the Hospital, Dr. Ebenezer Oduro Mensah who was present at the handing over ceremony said, “GB Foods has proven to be a true partner in such times, I recall when we made the request to them last year, even though they were positive, we did not think that it will be this quick. We’re happy GB Foods kept their word, we encourage other corporate bodies out there to emulate this example.”



The wellness center will afford the general public the opportunity to get tested and receive counselling on common medical conditions from health personnel without necessarily queuing through the general outpatients unit.



The Ga East Municipal Hospital was commissioned by his Excellency, the President of Ghana on 6th November 2019, and is located at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.



The Wellness Center provided by GB Foods Ghana comes to complement the many facilities of the hospital including; theaters, delivery rooms, emergency and casualty units.



