General News

GBA asks for review of 'harsh' and 'severe' coronavirus restrictions penalties

The Ghana Bar Association has (GBA) taken note of the provisions of Section 6 of the Imposition Of Restrictions Act 2020 (Act 1012), which imposes penalties on persons who fail to comply with restrictions imposed under Executive Instruments issued under Section 2(1) of the Act.

Much as punishments ought to be meted out to persons who flout and contravene laws, the GBA is concerned with and finds the punishment imposed in respect of persons who breach Act 1012 and EI 164, harsh.



"It is our view that the punishments imposed by the provisions of Section 6 of Act 1012 and Paragraph 4(2) of EI 164 are severe and further that may culminate in the imposition of custodial sentences. The GBA is apprehensive that the prisons which are presently congested, may shortly be teeming with convicts who are unable to pay fines imposed by Courts under Section 6 and Paragraph 4(2) aforementioned," a statement signed by its National President, Anthony Forson and General Secretary, Yaw Acheampong Boafo said.



The GBA would, therefore, suggest, in the circumstances, an amendment of the said Section 6 to impose punishments that are less severe.

The Bar proposes a fine of not less than ten penalty units and not more than one hundred and fifty penalty units or a term of imprisonment of not less than one month and not more than two years.



See attached their full statement:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.