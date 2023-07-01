GBA 'blasts' Minority Chief Whip for criticizing former Chief Justice Anin Yeboah

Ghana Bar Association

Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has slammed Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza over his comments on the tenure of the immediate past Chief Justice. According to the Minority Chief Whip, the former Chief Justice presided over a justice system he describes as a “Miscarriage of Justice”.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 41st anniversary of the gruesome murder of three High Court Judges, Yaw Acheampong Boafo condemned the comments as irresponsible and inappropriate.



“It is totally unacceptable for a member of the leadership of the minority in Parliament lying ostensibly under the protection of Parliamentary immunity granted by the 1992 Constitution, in supporting a motion solely to unanimously support the nomination of the current Chief Justice to launch unwarranted attacks on the person of the immediate Chief Justice,” he said.



Although the GBA president did not explicitly refer to Kwame Governs Agbodza, he made reference to the comment the MP made on the floor of Parliament during the approval of the current Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo.

Acheampong Boafo is worried that the unwarranted criticisms of justices by persons from a partisan lens could lead to a lack of confidence in the judiciary which could spell doom for the administration of justice and put the lives of judges in danger.



The GBA president is not against evaluating the works of judges, however, he maintains that such criticisms must be based on facts and not due to political inclinations.



EAN/BB