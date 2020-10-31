GBA bridges gap between public and lawyers with new innovation

Anthony Forson, National President of GBA

The Ghana BAR Association has developed a simple but effective way to make lawyers accessible to the public no matter where they are located in Ghana or the world.

The innovation, ‘The Lawyer Locator’ is a technology that will end the daily struggle the ordinary Ghanaian goes through in finding legal representation.



On GBC’s Radio Ghana flagship programme, ‘Ghana Today’, the National Public Relations Officer of the Ghana BAR Association (GBA), Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo explained that the Lawyer Locator is a software that allows a free online search on the association database of lawyers for any legal representation.



According to Lawyer Onyameye Gyakobo, the ordinary Ghanaian can simply use a smartphone, tablet or computer to access the lawyer locator through the association’s website on https: //ghanabar.org.



Once the visitor gains access, the search for any lawyer no matter the location start by just an inputting the name of the lawyer in the search column.



The National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yaa Gyakobo explained that one can search by using any part of the lawyer’s name, location of practice, gender or year of call to the Bar, Chambers or legal department.

The outcome of the search Mrs Gyakobo revealed is displayed within a three minutes interval and is randomized.



The result of the search will reveal information on the lawyer’s name and a contact lawyer box that allows the visit to send a message to the lawyer directly.



Mrs Yaa Nyameye Gyakobo, however, warned that any transaction that occurs between the user and any lawyer after connecting is solely their responsibility.



Mrs. Gyakobo strongly believes that the lawyer locator will bring lawyers closer to the public and end the struggles that the public goes through in finding a lawyer to handle their specific case. She urged the public to utilize the Lawyer Locator.