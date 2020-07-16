General News

GBA calls for strict adherence to safety protocols to combat pandemic

Anthony Forson, National President, GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has called on the public to comply with all the laws that have been introduced as a safeguard to combat the COVID -19 pandemic and to guarantee public safety and protection.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Anthony Forson, the National President of GBA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted with great disquiet the increasing number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.



It said the current upsurge in cases in institutions and establishments is alarming, hence the need for strict adherence of safety protocols by all to combat the disease.



“The GBA is particularly concerned with the incidence of confirmed cases in institutions and businesses in general that have resulted in the shutting down of some workplaces.”



“It is in our interest that we comply with all laws and precautionary measures that have been put in place to stem the spread of the virus,” it said.



It entreated citizens to ensure compliance with all that stated protocols- the social distancing, the enhanced hygiene protocols, and the wearing of face coverings at all times.



“We hereby further call on all recognized professional bodies, associations and the media to be ambassadors in a sustained effort to complement all efforts made so far to ensure public health, safety and protection,” it said.

The statement said persons who flout the said laws may be arrested, duly prosecuted and convicted adding that presently the punishment for contravening the laws were severe.



The GBA also called on the Electoral Commission and the law enforcement agencies to ensure that all the requisite protocols are strictly observed at all the registration centers, in the ongoing voters registration exercise.



“Any breaches at the registration centers will result in the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and it is imperative that the protocols were rigorously enforced.



“We wish all afflicted persons with the disease a speedy recovery and sympathize with families who have unfortunately lost loved ones.”



“We reiterate our earlier calls for citizens to collaborate in the fight against COVID-19,” it said.



It said the Director-General of the World Health Organization rightly observed recently that “only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity could turn this pandemic around” it is our fervent prayer that God will protect and keep Ghana safe.

