GBA has become a toothless bulldog, biased towards NDC – Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Conflict Resolution for the National Democratic Congress, claims that the Ghana Bar Association discriminates against the opposition and supports the governing New Patriotic Party.

Amaliba criticized the Bar for neglecting the underprivileged in Ghanaian society, stating that the association has become a “toothless bulldog” during the NDC’s 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference.



“We need the Bar, to be protective of the voiceless, the marginalised and the downtrodden, Ghana Bar has abandoned all of these. The Bar, in my view, has become a toothless bulldog. The President of the Bar [Yaw Acheampong Boafo] said the last time that they don’t discriminate against NDC lawyers, but I think that they discriminate in favour of NPP lawyers,” Amaliba said.

The speaker emphasized the significance of lawyers addressing society’s vulnerable, citing the military invasion in Ashaiman, and urged NDC lawyers to become advocates for the voiceless.



“The next step is to begin to make statements in support of these people in society. For instance, the brutalization at Ashaiman, the legal team should have filled the void in those areas and I think that is the next step we should all look at,” he added.