GBC builds capacity of Regional staff for improved performance

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, Chairman, National Media Commission

Source: GNA

Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), has entreated staff of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to be committed to duty.

They should focus on realizing the vision and mission statement of the state broadcaster, he said, urging them to work together for its growth.



Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafo, addressing Ashanti Regional staff of the GBC at a training programme in Kumasi, said the state broadcaster played a critical role in the nation’s development aspirations as they helped in varied ways to educate and keep the people informed, thereby influencing a positive attitude on the part of the citizenry towards national development issues, the NMC Chairman observed.



The programme sought to build the capacity of the staff for improved output on the theme “Transforming GBC from Bureaucracy to Business”.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh, highlighting the role of the GBC Regional Directors, said it was expected of them to spearhead the overall agenda of the state broadcaster for sustainable growth and asked them to be innovative and strive to take better decisions at the regional level within their terms of references since bad decisions could impact negatively on the performance of the staff and Corporation in general.



Professor Anim Alhassan, Director-General, GBC, said the workshop aimed to enhance the knowledge of the participants, exposing them to the demands of their job in contemporary times.



Staff capacity-building, according to the Director-General, remained one of the key priorities of the Management, because it was fundamental to achieving the objectives of the state broadcaster.