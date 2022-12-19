0
GCAO Homework Club Christmas giveaways to Ghanaian kids in Toronto

Toronto Xmas Gifts Kids happily display their gift boxes from Toronto Star

Mon, 19 Dec 2022

The Homework Club of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO) organized a Christmas giveaway for kids in the Toronto Ghanaian community.

The event which took place at the GCAO Hub, 65 Mayall Avenue in North York on Sunday, December 18, 2022, was sponsored by The Toronto Star Corporation.

The Homework Club is devoted to teaching participants (mainly children between the ages of 6 years and 16 years) the Ghanaian Language-Twi and Culture as well as Mathematics every Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm.

It has average participants of 15 children and 5 adults including 2 non-Ghanaians and 4 volunteers headed by Mr. Eyiah, a veteran Ontario Certified Teacher (OCT) with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

The Christmas giveaways (boxes of items that included some mints, clothes, and toys) event brought together about 20 students with the parents and was supervised by Mary Akuamoah Boateng who is the VP1 of the GCAO.

Also present were Mavis Tekpeki and Nana Opoku who are Executives of the GCAO

Source: Joe Kingsley Eyiah
