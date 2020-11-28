GCB Bank fire affected first floor which contains only stationary – Ghana National Fire Service

The Liberty Towers Branch of the GCB Bank

Officials of the Ghana National Fire Service have revealed that no cash has been burnt in Saturday’s fire that caught the first floor of the 6-story building at the Liberty Towers at Kantamanto in Accra.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS, Divisional Officer I, Mr Ellis Robinson Okoe disclosed that the first floor where the fire started from contains some stationery has been confined from spreading to other floors.



He was quick to add that about 40 fire service personnel are currently on various floors to ensure that the other floors are not gutted by the fire.

“We had a distress call that the Liberty Towers Branch of the GCB Bank had been gutted by fire. We rushed in and realized that the fire started from the first floor which contains only stationary. We have confined the fire and our men are on the ground working to ensure we douse it. There are currently 40 men in the building”, he revealed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Asked what the cause of fire he said “ I don’t want to speculate but the Chief Operating officer told me they did some fumigation and I am not sure that is what sparked the fire. The fire outbreak investigation is a science and we will investigate and establish the cause”, he added