GCB Liberty House branch resumes operation after fire disaster

Fire gutted the bank last month

The Liberty House branch of GCB Bank has resumed full-scale banking operations.

It did on Thursday, December 10 barely a fortnight after a fire outbreak at the first floor of the Liberty House Building complex.



The fire on Saturday, November 28 led to the shutdown of the branch on Monday, November 30 though the Bank, which is located at the ground floor of the complex, was not affected.



“There was no casualty during and after the fire outbreak and no cash (money) got burnt in the fire outbreak,” management said in a statement after the fire.



But the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said people wanted to break into the bank to steal monies during the fire fight.



Management said it shut down the branch strictly “for safety precautions and protection of life” to allow for thorough assessment.

Customers of the branch were therefore redirected to Kantamanto, Okaishie, Makola, Republic House, High Street, Boundary Road, Ministries and any GCB Bank Branch of their choice for their banking business.



They were also encouraged to make use of alternate channels including internet banking, GCB Mobile banking, ATMs and G-Money Mobile Wallet.



“Management of the Bank is grateful to personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, the police, investors, customers and members of the public for the support offered the Bank during the fire outbreak,” the Bank said in a statement on Friday, December 11.



