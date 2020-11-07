GCB donates computers to Ho Technical University

Management of the GCB bank presenting the items to staff of the university

Source: GCB Bank Ltd

GCB Bank Limited has donated a number of high-speed versions of computers and accessories to the Ho Technical University to boost teaching and learning.

The donation follows an appeal to the Bank during a meeting between the Management of the Bank and the University earlier this year.



The Ho Regional Manager, Mr. Francis Nyarko, and Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng, on behalf of the bank presented the computers and other accessories including printers and uninterrupted power service (UPS) to University.



Mr. Nyarko said the Bank has a special relationship with the University and as such expressed hopes that the donation will enhance their relationship.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ben. Q. Honyenuga, commended GCB for responding to the appeal of the university especially donating a number of computers during the challenging times of COVID-19.



He added that GCB has been known for its credibility in banking, business, and social responsibility over the years.



He gave the assurance that the relationship between the university and the Bank will be improved for the mutual benefit of the two institutions.

