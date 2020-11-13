GCBC holds town hall meeting with Parliamentary Candidates in Bole-Bamboi Constituency

Some participants in a group photo

The Ghana Catholic Bishops Bishops Conference (GCBC) on 9th November, 2020 organised a platform for parliamentary candidates in the Bole Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah region to present their manifestoes with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) availing themselves.

Rev Father Martin Muosayir on behalf of the Bishop of Damongo Diocese, Peter Paul Ankyeire welcomed the gathering and explained that, the program was organised specifically for Constituents to get a platform to interact with the people who are seeking their mandates to represent them in the parliament of Ghana.



He said the program was funded by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, who was the first Chancellor of Germany. The man of God mentioned that the Germans have been in Ghana since 1966 and have decided to help in such programs.



As per the ballot of the electoral commission, the NPP Parliamentary candidate Mr David Sei Demah was first called upon to tell the constituents what he intends doing when voted and he mentioned the Construction of Football pitches and to make sure footballers in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency join teams like Kotoko, Hearts Of Oak and also play for the National teams; 1Teacher, 1 Laptop to enable teachers to teach in a modern way, also construct schools in the communities; Endowment Found to support needy but brilliant students and Loans to support businesses, especially women empowerment.



The Moderator also called on the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Hon Yussif Sulemana and he used the opportunity to mention projects he will undertake. He explained that some of the projects undertaken under the previous NDC government are good road Networks in the Bole town and other communities; Water Supply from the Black Volta to Bole and it surrounding communities; Mechanization of Farming Centre in Bole to help farmers grow more food and rare animals and Jobs through Security Services (Police, Immigration, Fire and the Armed forces). The MP said



Accessible Leadership where every electorate can knock on his door at any time for onward assistance.

The MP for Bole-Bamboi said peaceful coexistence which the Bole-Bamboi Constituency is noted for will be promoted.



Alhaji Yusif Sulemana used the platform to caution the NPP Candidate to stop words which seek to disunite the constituents and asked that the religious leaders should be bold enough to put everyone in order, especially those who engage in stereotyping and ethnic campaigns.



The Police Commander of the Bole District ASP Azumab said the Police are fully prepared for the elections. He advised the Parliamentary candidates to advise their supporters to conduct themselves well.



Several dignitaries attended the program, notable were the District Police Commander of Bole, NCCCE, Religious Leaders, and departmental heads.