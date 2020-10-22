GCPP stronger now than when my father was alive – Dan Lartey’s Son

Henry Lartey is the presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

The presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), whose father founded the party, Henry Lartey, has said his party is strong enough to wrestle power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in this year’s elections.

The GCPP has not made inroads in Ghana’s elections over the years.



But he told Stephen Anti on the Elections 360 program on TV3 Thursday, October 22 that he has gone around the country to strengthen the strictures of the party to make it formidable.



After his approval as the presidential candidate, he said, he had been able to reactivate all the branches across the country.

He further said the philosophy of father the late Dan Lartey, including domestication will be entrenched if he wins the elections.



“My running mate is a very experienced school headteacher/. He is somebody who can hold the economic management team,” he said.