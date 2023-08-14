GEM Ghana partners with HIVE to donates sanitary pads, toilet rolls and gallons of liquid soap to Tamale female prisoners

Donation made to Tamale female prisons by GEM Ghana and other groups

Source: Gem Ghana

On Thursday, August 10, 2023, Girls Empowerment Mission Ghana, GEM Ghana partnered with HIVE, Youth Entrepreneurship Advocacy For African Development (YEAFAD), My Hereafter Project, and Whizzkids United Carlos Guerra Academy to make donations of packs of sanitary pads, toilet rolls, and gallons of liquid soap to the female inmates at the Tamale Central Prisons in the Northern Region of Ghana.

The Team also conducted medical screening for the inmates and some senior female prison officers.



Superintendent Doris Ameku, the Prison Officer in charge of the female inmates at the Tamale Central Prisons thanked GEM Ghana and the partners for their visit.



Faiza Ahmed, one of the nurses at Whizzkids United, expressed her joy at the partnership and their contribution towards the project and expressed their desire to touch the lives of more vulnerable groups, especially girls and women.

Samira Assabey Musah, the Executive Director of Girls Empowerment Mission Ghana, GEM Ghana thanked the partners (HIVE, Youth Entrepreneurship Advocacy for African Development-YEAFAD, My Hereafter Project, and Whizzkids United of Carlos Guerra Academy for making the visit a successful and a memorable one.



Samira seized the opportunity to appeal to individuals and organisations to partner with them, so they can continue to touch more lives, particularly girls and women in the country.