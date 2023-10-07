GES Director Dr. Eric Nkansah urges students in Western Region to embrace STEM

Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah,

The Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Eric Nkansah, has implored Senior High School students to embrace Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math popularly known as STEM education.

Discussion of STEM-related programmes has become a presidential priority because too few college students are pursuing degrees in these fields, which are essential to developing the country.



Addressing students at Ahantaman Girls, Diabene Senior High Technical, Archbishop Potter Girls, and Fijai Senior High Schools, Dr. Eric Nkansah urged them to embrace STEM with all seriousness.



“These children are our future, and what they will do today will influence the country’s future. I also advised the students about STEM. The whole world is on STEM, and we can only compete against the world when we embrace STEM education,” he told journalists.

He also urged the children to take their education seriously in order to take charge of their respective futures.



”We are hoping to maximise every opportunity they have gotten to learn because we didn’t get it like that. They should strive hard to learn so that they can take care of their own future.”