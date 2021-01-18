GES Director assures parents of children safety in school

Basic schools resume this week

Mabel Judith Micah, Effutu Municipal Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has assured parents that the necessary measures are in place to ensure the safety of children and staff at school.

She cited disinfection of private and government schools and series of meetings with the Education Oversight Committees and Teachers in the Municipality to encourage them to support students to observe the protective protocols as some of the measures in place to check the pandemic.



“We have also received our share of the Personal Protective Equipment from the government which include, hand sanitisers, nose masks, liquid soap and veronica buckets to be distributed to the schools,” she said.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mrs Micah said the students had a lot to catch up with in schools because of the long stay at home due to COVID-19.

She said the Effutu Municipal Assembly had instituted a nine-member Taskforce to monitor and enforce the adherence to the protocols in schools.



She said some of the measures to ensure compliance of the health and safety protocols include a ban on all forms of gathering in schools and counselling of pupils.



“As parents we should not hesitate to join the crusade against the spreading of the virus by ensuring that children protect themselves and also prevent others from contracting the virus,” Mrs Micah said.