GES IT system vulnerable; needs to be checked - Security Analyst

Some scammers are using the IT system of the Ghana Education Service to dupe people

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies, Mr Paul Boateng has expressed worry over how some scammers are using the IT system of the Ghana Education Service to dupe people.

According to him, a research conducted by his outfit indicated that some men were demanding monies from persons who applied to be recruited as teachers ahead of the reopening of schools.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s Morning Show, Ghana Nie, hosted by Nana Owusu Nkrumah, he revealed that some men had entered into the IT system of the GES to retrieve numbers and codes of persons who applied to be recruited as teachers and asked them to pay an amount of GHC1,500 before they will be employed.



Sharing his research, Mr Boateng said, “The GES has a system for those who apply to go through but those who were not qualified received a message later that if they want to be recruited they have to pay GHC 1,500 each before they can be recruited.”



He continued that those who sent the messages added MoMo numbers and names of the recipients to those who were not recruited.

“But what is baffling is that even if it was Scammers, we ask how they got into the system of the GES to get to those who applied for the job and did not get it with their numbers and code,” he said.



He was also of the belief that those who were not recruited could be tempted to pay irrespective of how vigilant they are because they are in search of a job.



He has, therefore, called on GES to come out with an official statement to set the records straight .