GES PRO named among top 25 public sector PR leaders

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the PRO at GES

Source: Pamela Boateng

Head of the PR Unit at the Ghana Education Service (GES) Cassandra Twum Ampofo has been named one of the top 25 Public Sector PR leaders for her sterling contributions to the public sector over the years at the just-ended Ghana Public Sector PR Awards held at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana.

The GES PR Unit also received a silver award for PR Team of the Year. GES is one of the toughest Government agencies and Cassandra over the years regardless



of the challenges has stood tall in managing the agency’s reputation. Having carved a niche for herself in Media Relations, Stakeholder Engagement as well as



Issues and Crises Management etc, Cassandra has won several awards to her credit.



Cassandra Twum-Ampofo was adjudged as the Communications Personality of the Year at the 2020 National Communications Awards ceremony. She was also named among the top 10 PR Women in Ghana in the 2019 and 2020 Global Women in PR Annual Index.



In 2021, Cassandra was adjudged 'Outstanding Communication Professional of the Year- Public sector' at the maiden National Governance and Business Leadership Awards.

Cassandra’s skills and professionalism with which she communicates with the public in her line of duty as the Head of the PR unit at the GES, particularly in educating the public on the government’s education initiatives and policies has been unparalleled.



As the voice of the GES, Ms. Twum Ampofo led the service to effectively communicate with parents and the general public on some Government projects and also led international partnership communication campaigns with agencies such as UNICEF and USAID.



Ms. Twum Ampofo is an Accredited Member of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, and also a member of the Professional Managers Association. 24 other public sector PR professionals were honored for raising the benchmark of



excellence in the profession and sector, as well as deepening interest in young fliers in the profession to be more purposeful and resilient.



According to Akin Naphtal, Publisher of Public Sector Global Magazine, organizer of the awards scheme, government communication units now play pivotal and strategic roles in sustaining government developmental projects through effective communication with citizens and partners.

The yardstick for selection includes: the PR Practitioner being the overall head of PR Department, delivering best PR practices, evidence of successful crisis mitigation, upholding concrete strategies towards the growth of the agency or ministry, and keeping a good relationship with stakeholders.



All selected top 25 PR leaders were also featured in the special edition of the Public Sector Global magazine.



