General News

GES, WAEC deny leakage of 2020 WASSCE Science Paper 1 and 2

The 2020 WASSCE Integrated Science Paper 1 & 2 is scheduled for Monday August 3, 2020.

The Ghana Education Service and the West African Examination Council in different releases have denied reports that the 2020 WASSCE Integrated Science Paper 1 and 2 scheduled to be taken on Monday, August 3, 2020 has been leaked.

In its release, WAEC while allying the fears of students and other stakeholders said a scrutiny of images of the alleged leaked papers making rounds on social media comes off as the handiwork of operators of rogue websites and WhatsApp platforms who seek to lead candidates astray and discredit the examination council.



The Council indicated that it has reported the matter to the relevant security authorities about the threat posed by the persons behind such activities.



WAEC assured that it has put in place measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2020 WASSCE and urged candidates to stay focused, continue with their preparations for the examination and comply with the COVID-19 protocols in order to stay safe during the period.



On its part, the Ghana Education Service in a statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Twum Cassandra Ampofo while noting reports that the said paper has been deliberately leaked to ensure candidates pass the exam stated that the question paper making rounds is a fake one and underscored that there is no WASSCE paper written by Ghanaian candidates called General Paper as has been labeled in the circulating images.



According to the GES, the purported leakage of question papers over the years has become an annual ritual with this year’s situation not being an exception.

The GES further emphasised that the WASSCE examination is managed by responsible men and women who will not sacrifice their integrity for any other expediency.



The Education Service also reiterated that efforts are being made to bring persons behind the circulation of the fake paper to book and called on parents and guardians to urge their wards to remain focused and not to be distracted by the purported leaked questions.



Read the statements by WAEC and GES below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.