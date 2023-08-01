GES accountant, driver crushed by a heavy duty vehicle – Report suggests

File photo

Information reaching MyNewsGH.com has it that, the late Ashanti Regional accountant of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and his driver who died in a gory accident on the Kumasi – Accra highway at Konongo were crushed to death by a heavy-duty vehicle.

Confirming the incident to MyNewsGH.com’s Syxtus Eshun, Mr Henry Osei Boateng the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of GES identified the late accountant as Osei Bonsu Kingsley Dafour and the driver as Richard Opuni.



Mr Henry Osei Boateng revealed saying “The police told us that, they were travelling from Kumasi and there was another vehicle coming from Accra and there was overtaking. And that made one of the vehicles hit the tail of their car, at the spot, another vehicle coming from Konongo which was a cargo car again hit their car the second time and that resulted in their accident.

He further revealed that “they were confirmed dead by doctors at the Konogo government hospital on arrival”.



Mr Osei Boateng in his interview, however, could not give details about victims of the other vehicles because they (the office of the GES) were much concerned about their colleague worker.