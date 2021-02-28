GES announces release of SHS placement

Logo of the Ghana Education Service

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the 2020 Computerised School Selection and Placement System will be released on Sunday, February 28.

The Service said a total of 494,530 candidates out of 533,693 candidates were qualified to be placed into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools.



A statement from the GES copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said a total of 343,264 were automatically placed in one of their choices.



The statement said 151,266 qualified candidates could not be matched with any of their choices and explained that students who fall in that category have been asked to go for self-placement from a list of available schools.



Such students, the statement said were to obtain a placement PIN from an approved vendor and log into www.cssps.gov.gh and enter their index numbers plus ’20’ to submit.

The statement said those not automatically matched with schools of their choice can also go for self-placement into any school as many times as they wish until they enroll in a school.



It assured Management all students, especially, those who could not be matched with their choices during the automatic placement, parents and the public that all schools with vacancies have been uploaded on the portal for students to select from during self-placement without hitches.



The statement said there would be no National Solutions Centre to be set up by the Service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, instead, the GES Call Centre would be active to receive complaints and concerns.