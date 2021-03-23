GES assures stakeholders of commitment to promote girl-child education

Ghana Education Service

The Effutu Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), on Monday, assured stakeholders in the area of their continuous commitment to the promotion of girl child education.

It said improved health education and equal opportunities for both boys and girls were high on its Agenda.



Mrs. Mabel Micah, Effutu Municipal Director of Education, gave the assurance in a solidarity message she delivered at a session organized by the Gender Mainstreaming Directorate, in partnership with the Students Representative Council (SRC) and Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), to round off a week-long activity embarked on to commemorate the 2021 International Woman’s Day at Winneba.



The event was on the theme, “Choose to Challenge Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”.



Mrs. Micah, stated that the focus on women and girls provided the world the opportunity in this difficult time to reflect and celebrate the socio-economic, cultural and political achievement of all women.



“The 2021 International Women's Day cerebration urges all and sundry to rethink the policies and programmes that focus on our collective action to accelerate the growing of women equally and the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic presents, in order to roll back the United Nations 2030 Gender Equality Agenda...

"It is our high expectations that leadership globally through policy intervention will reverse the growing suffering and abuse of over 243 million women before the outbreak of the pandemic," she stated, quoting the UN.



Access to credit and support programme to facilitate efforts of our women must be the focus of our leaders in politics and finance, she added.



She said Effutuman will continue to celebrate all hardworking women, especially frontline health workers, women in the informal sectors, including agriculture, education and finance and called for full support to eliminate every form of abuse against them.



This, Mrs Micah noted, will go a long way to help achieve the United Nations 2030 Equality Agenda for Women and Girls.