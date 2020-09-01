General News

GES begins education on school selection procedure

Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General, GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is to begin this year’s sensitization on the guidelines for school selection into the Senior High School on Tuesday September 1, 2020.

The exercise will take place in all regional and district education directorates and schools.



A statement signed by Mrs Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations, GES and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the selection of the schools would start from Monday September 21 to Saturday October 31, 2020.



The statement advised parents to take keen interest in the selection processes for a smooth placement of students.

It informed stakeholders to watch out for infographics, short videos in nine Ghanaian languages, and flyers for more information.



“There will be an opportunity for candidates to text to short codes and confirm their school choices before actual placement is done”, it said.

