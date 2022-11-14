GES begs Akufo-Addo, public over video of SHS students insulting President

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has apologised to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the general public on behalf of some five students of Chiana Senior High School (SHS) over a video in which the students are heard insulting the president.

GES, in a press release dated November 14, 2022, and signed by the Head of Public Relations at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said investigations had been opened on the conduct of the students, and the outcome will be made public.



“Management of GES wishes to extend our sincerest apology to H.E., the President and the general public on behalf of the students and school. We wish to also assure the general public that the outcome of the investigations will be made known as soon as it is concluded,” the release reads in part.



Background

On Friday, November 11, 2022, a video of some five female students insulting the president emerged online.



The video soon gained traction and became ‘viral’, shared countless times on social media. It later came to light that the students were those of Chiana SHS in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region.



While many have criticised the conduct of the students, some have explained that it is a result of a breakdown of discipline in senior high schools due to policies that undermine the ability of school authorities to ensure that discipline prevails in schools.