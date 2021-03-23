GES deceived the public with their statement – Father of disenfranchised dreadlocks student

Raswad Nkrabea, father of one of the boys facing discrimination at Achimota school

Raswad Nkrabea, the father of Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, one of the boys facing discrimination at Achimota Senior High School due to their dreadlocks has described the Ghana Education Service (GES) statement which directed the school to accept the students with dreadlocks as a “deception”.

According to him, after a meeting with the authorities of GES and Achimota School, Monday afternoon, it was clear that the statement from the GES was just to bring the matter to rest on social media.



“It was fake; it was deception,” Nkrabea said.



“What came out of the meeting is a disappointing situation because everything seems like a set; it seems that the information that went out over the weekend that the GES has ordered the school to accept the children was just a way to keep the social media activism down,” Raswad Nkrabea explained to Blakk Rasta on Zylofon FM on Monday.



He added, “The first thing that [came] from the Assistant Director was that he did not understand why there was so much uproar on social media, and social media activism; he did not understand why immediately the news came out, it was so massive.”

Raswad Nkrabea noted that the GES deputy director reiterated Achimota school’s position of having kids shave all their dreadlocks before they can enrol in the school.



He said the authorities of both GES and Achimota school told them that when they allow the kids to enrol in the school, they will be breaking the school rules.



The parents of these students denied enrolment into Achimota School are considering seeking redress in court and finding another school that will admit their kids with their dreadlocks.



