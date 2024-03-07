GES declares March 7 holiday for all schoolchildren - Official

Students at the 67th national 6th March parade

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has declared March 7, 2024, a holiday for all basic schools.

According to the GES, this should allow school children some rest after tiresome preparation towards the Independence Day celebrations.



Scores of students drawn from basic and second-cycle institutions from across the country marched in their various regions and districts in commemoration of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day ceremony.



Announcing the holiday at the end of the national event held in the Eastern Region, Public Relations Officer of the GES, Casandra Twum Ampofo noted, “schools resume on Friday 8th 2024. All parents and guardians should take note.”

Apart from the parades, several other students took part in poetry recitals and cultural performances.



The 6th March Independence Day ceremonies have traditionally assumed a position of pride for students and schools selected to play a role.



