GES declares March 7 holiday for schools

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh
The Ghana Education Service (GES) says schools across the country are to remain closed on March 7, 2023.
According to GES, the move follows the celebration of the 66th Independence Day of the country which was observed on 6th March 2023 and had vigorous preparation from the schools.
“Schools resume fully on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. All parents and guardians are therefore to take note. Any inconvenience created is deeply regretted,” the spokeswoman for GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo explained in a statement.
