GES declares current term exams-free for basic schools

File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed heads of schools that there should be no end-of-term examinations at the basic school level this academic year.

According to the Service, the reopening of schools for the 2021 academic year for students from kindergarten to junior high school (JHS) was for “recovery learning”.



“Head teachers and teachers are to use class exercises and class tests to assess students/pupils,” the Service directed in a circular to regional directors of education.

“Management further wishes to inform all District Directors and School Heads that the existing arrangement for stationery use at the District Offices, which is to be deducted from the schools’ capitation grant allocation remains in force,” the circular issued by Deputy Director General Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh said.