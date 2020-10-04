GES directs JHS/SHS 2 students to return to school on Monday

Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all form two students of Junior and Senior High Schools to return to school on Monday, 5th October 2020.

This is to enable them to complete the third term and second semester respectively of the current academic year.



This was contained in a press statement dated 2nd October 2020 and signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Relations Unit of the GES, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



The statement said, "management wishes to assure students, parents, teachers, and the general public that the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure their safety while in school."

It said all schools had been fumigated and disinfected and that Personal Protective Equipments had also been distributed to all schools.



The release urged all school authorities, staff, and students to acknowledge that COVID-19 was still around and should therefore strictly observe all the guidelines issued to the schools.



It urged parents, guardians, and the general public to continue to support, cooperate, and collaborate with the educational authorities to ensure a successful academic work in all the schools.