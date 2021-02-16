GES directs all schools to suspend Independence Day parade

Independence Day parade won't come on this year

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed all schools in Ghana to halt the celebration of this year’s 6th March parade across the country.

The directive follows a press release from the GES on Monday, stating the decision to suspend all 6th March activities as a result of “the high prevalence rate of Covid-19 cases in the country”.



The letter signed by the Deputy Director-General of the Service, Anthony Boateng, also stated that “Consequently, Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform all Regions that the 64th Independence Anniversary Parade on the 6th of March 2021 has been suspended.”



According to the GES, all schools must comply with the directive and inform authorities and governmental institutions about the directive.

The statement by GES comes on the back of a letter signed by the Chief of Staff and the President of Ghana directing the suspension of this year’s Independence Day celebrations and all its related activities in Regions, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies across the country dated 11 February 2021.



