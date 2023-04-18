0
GES interdicts Fijai SHS headmaster over illegal fees

Fijai .png FIjai SHS

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Kenneth Agbomodze, headmaster of Fijai Senior High School, with immediate effect over alleged illegal fees collection in the school.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted Mr. Kenneth Agbomodze, Headmaster of Fijai Senior High School, with immediate effect, pending further investigation into an alleged collection of illegal fees in the school,” an April 18, 2023, GES statement said.

The headmaster has subsequently been directed to hand over the management of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education.

“Mr. Agbornodze is to hand over the administration of the school to the Western Regional Director of Education. The investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to management.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
