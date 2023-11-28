GES releases 2023 SHS placement

Emblem of the Ghana Education Service (GES)

The Ghana Education Service has announced the release of the Senior High School (SHS) placement for Junior High School (JHS) students who wrote the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a release by the service dated November 28, 2023, parents, students, and the public can now check the Computerised School Selection Placement System (CSSPS) portal to know their various placements.



“The Ghana Education Service announces to parents, students and the general public that the 2023 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools (TVET) has gone live today, 28 November 2023,” part of the statement read.



The Ghana Education Service stated that candidates can access placement platforms using the steps below.



* Obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor.



* Log onto the site: https://www.cssps.gov.gh



* Enter the ten-digit index number and add 23 as the year of completion.

Example:123456789023.



* Enter the pin code details (serial number and pin)



* Click on Submit and wait for placement to show up.



* Print your enrolment form,placement slip and prospectus



For self placement, the service said: “If a student is not matched with any of his/her choices from the automatic placement system, he/she will be redirected to the Self-Placement Portal. From the portal, select a school by providing the information below:



* Region

* Residential preference



* School



* Programme of choice



* Click on Submit



* Print the form and visit the school to begin the admission process.



Out of the 598,839 results released from WAEC, 585,797 candidates have been qualified for placement.

81.56% of these, totaling 477,772 candidates, have been automatically assigned to one of their selected choices.



This, per the service’s analysis, is an improvement from the previous year, with more than 100,000 additional students successfully placed.



However, 18.44% of qualified candidates, amounting to 108,025 individuals, were unable to be matched with any of their preferred choices.



Below is the full statement by the Ghana Education Service







