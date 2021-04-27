GES releases reopening dates for all SHS students

Head of schools have been informed to communicate the new academic calender to staff

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has adjusted the academic calendar and dates for Senior High Schools (SHS) for the 2021 Academic Year.

It has therefore informed all Heads of Schools to take note and communicate same to staff, students and parents.



For those in double track schools, the GES in a statement noted that the reopening date for SHS 3 students will be May 5, 2021.



SHS 2 GREEN Students will reopen on 1st June, 2021, whiles SHS 2 GOLD Students will vacate on 29th, May, 2021.



For the SHS 1 GREEN Students, they will vacate on 15th June, 2021, SHS 1 GOLD Student will also vacate on 4th May, 2021 whiles SHS 1 SINGLE TRACK Students vacate on 15th June, 2021.



SINGLE TRACK SCHOOLS

For those in single-track schools, the SHS 3 Students will reopen on May 5th, 2021, SHS 2 Students will reopen on 1st June, 2021 whiles SHS 1 Students will vacate on 16th, July, 2021.



The GES urged all Regional Directors of Education to inform all Heads of Senior High Schools to take note and communicate same to students and parents.



“Additionally, Heads of SHSs running Double Track for Form 1s are to, as a matter of urgency, communicate to all parents about the designated tracks for their wards to enable them plan accordingly,” GES added.







