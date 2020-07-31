General News

GES speaks on 'sad' death of Oyoko SHS student

Jennifer Naa Doku Bolor died after writing her last paper

The Ghana Education Service has said in a statement that it is saddened by the death of a Form Two student of Oyoko Methodist Senior High School who is reported to have died shortly after sitting for her last end of semester paper.

Giving details on the circumstance surrounding her death, the GES said Jennifer Naa Doku Bolor, after writing the last paper of the semester on Thursday, July 30, 2020, reported sick to the school nurse and while she was being attended to, collapsed and was rushed to the St Joseph Hospital in Koforidua.



Jennifer is said to have unfortunately died on arrival at the hospital’s emergency ward and GES is yet to be informed by the hospital authorities on the exact cause of her death.



The GES gave the assurance in the statement that it will provide further details on student's death.



The GES also extended its condolence to the bereaved family.



As part of governments easing of COVID-19 restrictions, form 2 Gold Track SHS students were made to resume school to complete their academic activities for the semester.

Having completed their examination, students from schools with recorded cases of COVID-19 were vacated and made to return home on Friday. However, schools who have recorded positive cases of COVID-19 will have their vacation delayed for assessment and observation before they can be released.



This is according to a discharge modality put out by the Ghana Education Service.



Read the full statement by the Ghana Education Service Below





