GES to issue guidelines to all SHS heads over Achimota school saga – Adutwum

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has revealed that the Ghana Education Service (GES) will soon issue guidelines to all heads of senior high schools in Ghana to guide them on admission of students.

He said this on the floor of Parliament Thursday March 25 in relation to the ongoing debate following the refusal of Achimota School to admit Rastafarian students with dreadlocks



The Bosomtwe lawmaker said “Mr Speaker, Achimota has been a beacon of hope for many young men and women. Achimota has been defined by its history of inclusion, Achimota is the school that travels around the length and breadth of Ghana recruiting students and they have a story to tell as to how Achimota changed them and made them leaders who have led this country and led their families, led their communities and have done fantastic job in various professions.



“I can understand where everyone is coming from, in terms of the convictions that they have, for or against, the debate that we are talking about.

“But Mr Speaker, I can assure you that Ghana Education Service within the shortest possible time is going to lay out specific guidelines for heads of schools as to how we procceed on this.”



He added “Mr Speaker, I can tell you that meetings have been had, others are ongoing, the ministry is facilitating to make sure that our students operate in an environment where they give off their best , not just to themselves but to this nation.”