General News

GES top official tests positive for coronavirus

A Staff at the Okere District Education Directorate in the Eastern Region has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Staff reportedly contracted the virus from a close relation who tested positive in Accra.



Starr News has gathered that a medical team from Ghana Health Service was at the Education Office to take samples of other staff in the congested education office and informed them about the case and the need to be at post regardless.



Meanwhile, the office has been fumigated.



However, the case recorded has created apprehension among staff who are longing for rationalization of duty at the office and possibly closure until the results of the samples are released.



But the Okere District Education Director Comfort Appiah -Ofori insists all staff must be at post.



The District Education Director told Starr News, she is only adhering to a directive by officials of the Ghana Health Service that the staff must be at post so that they do not roam until the results are released.

Okere is the latest to join the list of over 22 out of 33 districts and Municipality in the Eastern Region to record confirmed case of coronavirus.



The infected staff has since been isolated.



Eastern Region has recorded 400 confirmed cases with six deaths.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s COVID-19 deaths have risen to 95, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye has announced.



Additionally, 414 new cases have been reported from 25 districts and three regions across the country increasing the national cumulative confirmed cases to 14,568 with 10,907 recoveries.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.