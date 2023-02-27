GES warns schools against sacking students for inability to provide all items in prospectus

Head of Public Relations Unit at GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations Unit at GES has said under no circumstance should any student be sacked from school if he or she could not provide some items in the school prospectus.

Parents have bitterly complained about the list of items in the prospectus for newly admitted SHS students.



At most senior high schools in Ghana, the list of items alone in the prospectus costs a range of GHC 1500 to GHC 2000.



In certain schools, the administration instructs parents to purchase these things from the school, which the parents believe the schools have been exploiting.

Several parents have since expressed their dissatisfaction on radio and television stations, social media, and other channels.



Cassandra Twum, speaking on Kessben FM, issued a strong warning to schools that have been sacking students because they are unable to provide some of the items on the prospectus list.



She stressed that under no circumstances should students be asked to go home because they could not provide these items in their prospectus.