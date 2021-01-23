GFD commends President Akufo-Addo on the nomination of Dr Makubu

Nominee for Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for the nomination of Dr Joshua Makubu, as the Oti Regional Minister.

Madam Rita Kyeremeh Kusi, Executive Director of the Federation, said the nomination was a sign of promoting the inclusive development agenda.



"To GFD, Dr Makubu's nomination is an example of inclusivity, and has contorted our advocacy to promoting appointment of persons with disabilities into positions of trust," she said.



Madam Kusi in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the nomination said expressed the belief that more persons with disabilities would be given the same opportunity.



He said the Federation was excited to the nomination of their own, who is a member of their advocacy committee and also a member of the Research Sub-committee.



She said it has been top on their agenda to advocate the participation for representation in governance by Persons Living with Disability.

Madam Kusi said this would open up for more opportunities for the disabled to make their contribution known.



She said the Federation was confident that the nominee would perform, because he has been with the disability movement as an Advocacy Officer.



"We know, who he is and his level of commitment and dedication," he added.



The Executive Director said the Federation saw the nomination also as an action that had come to deepen the call by the Disability Act and the UN Convention for Persons Living with Disability to be given opportunities to contribute to national development.



She said "we encourage persons with Disability to participate or unveil them for such opportunities and for them to also ensure that they deliver to the task they are assigned to."

She said already there were Persons Living with Disability who had been appointed to the District Assemblies.



"We are sure that at the Central government level, more people will be appointed, " she added.



Madam Kusi urged on the member of the Federation to uphold the confidence that had been entrusted in them to deliver.



She called on the Minister nominee to continue to be, who he was to deliver and to build confidence for the capacity of Persons Living with Disability.