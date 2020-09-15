Politics

GFP manifesto launch: Akua Donkor promises free port and 1 year maternity leave

Akua Donkor

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor launched her manifesto on Saturday, September 12 ahead of the December 7 elections.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to extend maternity leave for women to 4 months but Madam Akua Donkor says she will extend it to a year.



Other goodies in her manifesto include free Port, free education, free water, changing Ghana cedi to pounds, free cutlasses for farmers among things.

