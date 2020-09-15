GFP manifesto launch: Akua Donkor promises free port and 1 year maternity leave

Politics Tue, 15 Sep 2020
The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Madam Akua Donkor launched her manifesto on Saturday, September 12 ahead of the December 7 elections.
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to extend maternity leave for women to 4 months but Madam Akua Donkor says she will extend it to a year.
Other goodies in her manifesto include free Port, free education, free water, changing Ghana cedi to pounds, free cutlasses for farmers among things.
Source: Peace FM
