GGGA celebrates its Centenary

Ghana Girl Guides Association is a 100 years old

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

The Ghana Girl Guides Association has celebrated its 100th Anniversary yesterday at the GGGA National Training Center in Accra. The theme of the celebration was “100years of Training, Transforming and Impacting the World Through Innovative Girl-led Actions".

Proceeds from the function were to advance its transformational input in the lives of girls and young women across the country, supporting and empowering them to realize their future prospects & potential.



The Founder of the Association, Mrs Elsie Ofuatey Kodjoe said, she was extremely impressed about the work GGGA was doing and pledged her continued support for the Association. She indicated that she shared in the vision of the Association in the building its reputation on the international platform in terms of tourism and social development, and as an adherent to girl's -protection treaties, law and protocols.



Throwing light on the essence of the celebration yesterday, she explained that, the Associations desire to train more girl scouts has been excellent and that the 100-years of Girl Guiding, building and shaping the lives of young women in Ghana has been one of a kind.



Mrs Ofuatey Kodjoe in her remarks thanked the trail blazers through whose efforts GGGA had survived. She gave the history of the organization and all the things the GGGA has accomplished in the past including the reduction of worrisome issues such as child labour, child prostitution, child trafficking and hawking by children.



The Ghana Girl Guides Association (GGGA) is an organisation launched in Accra in 1921 which has spread to towns and villages in the country.

In 1930 the association’s headquarters were built in Accra and since 1945, cadet companies have been established in schools across the country.



The girls-only organisation became a full member of the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts in 1960, and by 2014, it had a membership of 26,909 in Ghana.



Since then, the association has been training girls and young women nationwide with the aim of developing their potential to support the country’s development.



The GGGA is being supported by its parent association, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) in the organisation of the programmes

