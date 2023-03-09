GGSA engages media practitioners, calls for effective collaboration with media

Officials of GGSA in a group photo with participants

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 held a workshop for selected media houses in Accra.

The workshop is part of series of programs lined up by the GGSA to sensitize the Media on its mandates, activities and objectives.



Delivering the opening remarks, Mr. Philip Oduro Amoako, the Board Chairman of the GGSA stated that his outfit recognizes the crucial role the media plays in sharing information about the activities of the Authority.



He stated that the engagement was to improve the relationship between the GGSA and the media and also, to enable the media shape its narrative and reportage about activities relative to the authority.



He cited instances where there was some discord in reports by the media and emphasized that it is on the back of such issues that the GGSA has initiated moves to bridge the gap between it and the media.



The Director General of GGSA, Mr Isaac Mwinbelle, in his presentation, provided historical context which outlined the purpose and objective of the establishment of the GGSA.

He also disclosed that the GGSA draws its existence and power from Act2016(Act 928).



He downplayed suggestions that the GGSA exists to undertake surveying activities in the mining sector alone clarifying that the function of the GGSA encompasses providing advice to the government on all matters spelt out under Act 928.



He disclosed that for the GGSA to be effective with its work, it needs the collaboration of the media and relevant stakeholders to shape public opinion about its works.



He intimated that no mining activity can take place without geological information and data from the GGSA hence information and data from GGSA is critical for National development.



At the end of the presentation, the media practitioners took turns to ask questions which were answered by the Director and Technical Directors of the GGSA present.