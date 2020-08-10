General News

GH¢1.5 billion was collected from Ghanaians amid PDS termination - NDC

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The opposition National Democratic Congress has claimed an amount of GH¢1.5 billion was collected from Ghanaians by the defunct Power Distribution Service (PDS) in the wake of the terminated concession by the US government and Ghana.

According to the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, independent checks by the party revealed Ghana lost an amount GH¢1.8 billion during the period of the concession agreement.



Speaking at the party's weekly press briefing on Monday, August 10, Mr Gyamfi said; "Per our estimates of our checks, over GH¢1.5 billion was collected by PDS and we have not heard any official communication from the Akufo-Addo led government and for a president who touts himself as the paradelle of transparency and accountability on this matter."



"Ghanaians, especially electricity consumers in general deserve to know the amount of monies paid for that fraudulent entity called PDS," Sammy Gyamfi declared.



Sammy Gyamfi further stated that the imminent return of the National Democratic Congress will see the party probe into the matter and prosecute the perpetrators of the PDS-ECG deal.

The government in October 2019 commenced processes to terminate the concession agreement between it and the PDS.



The move followed the announcement of the cancellation of the contract by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta after a meeting with officials of the Millennium Challenge Corporation. (MCC)



The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) subsequently announced that it had assumed full control of electricity distribution business in the southern part of Ghana.

