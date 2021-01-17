GH?1,500 allegedly stolen from traveler at Kotoka Airport

The victim has called on the Ghana Airport company to investigate

A Ghanaian whose Facebook name is given as Kwahu Mayor Koopong has complained bitterly about what he describes as thievery at the Kotoka International Airport.

In a post he shared on Facebook, Koopong indicated that while checking in before his flight to Kenya where he was transiting to Dubai, his luggage was opened and an envelope containing GH?1,500 was taken.



Koopong is blaming staff of the Ghana Airport company for engaging in such thievery and has vowed to deal with the company upon his return to Ghana.



Koopong who shared this sour experience on Facebook said “It’s very bad to open my check-in luggage and take my 1500 Cedis, Dear Ghana Airports Company Limited“.

This will not be the first time someone is complaining bitterly about thievery at Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport.



Weeks ago, there was a viral video in which a security at the airport was caught to have stolen several iPhones which he had hidden and would have sold them out of he was not caught by some officials.



