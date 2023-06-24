GH¢10,000 bounty placed on persons who killed MoMo vendor at Akatsi

Nelson Mandela Zanu was killed by the assailants

The Avenor Traditional Council in the Volta Region has placed a GH¢10,000 bounty on the heads of persons who shot and killed a mobile money vendor at Akatsi in the Akatsi South District.

Nelson Mandela Zanu, a motor rider who also operated a mobile money shop was killed on Tuesday night while on his way home.



His motorbike and an amount of GH¢18,000 cash including mobile phones were taken away by the assailants.



The President of the Avenor Traditional Council, Togbe Doglo Anuma XI, at a press conference urged residents to volunteer information to the police to enable them arrest the perpetrators.

“The killing of Mandela Zanu although painful and difficult to accept remains a criminal matter and falls squarely within the remit of the duties of personnel of the Ghana Police Service. The Council wishes to urge all sons and duaghters of Avenor to allow and support the police to fully discharge their duties in the matter.”



Togbe Doglo Anuma XI added: “I want to call on the Akatsi South Command to ensure the confidentiality of the identities of informants. Often times, natives complain that there have been leakages of their identity after they have provided information to the command, a situation which endangers the lives of informants.”



The latest incident is one of the many killings that have occurred in the Municipality in recent times.