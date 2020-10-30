GH¢10bn of Ofori-Atta’s request to service debt – Jinapor

John Jinapor

The Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency, John Jinapor, has noted that Ghana is broke at the moment considering the budget statement presented to Parliament by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta for the first quarter of 2021.

He explained that out of the GH¢27 billion the Finance Minister is requesting from Parliament, GH¢10 billion will be used to service debts.



This, he said, indicates that the country is broke.



Mr Ofori-Atta was seeking parliamentary approval for over GH¢27 billion for the first quarter of 2021.



He said this amount is for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the government in respect of the coronavirus period.



In his budget statement presented to Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, Mr Ofori-Atta asked the House to approve an estimated GH¢27,434,180,520.00 to be withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund.

“For the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the of the Government in respect of the period expiring three months from the beginning of the financial year or on the coming into operation of the Appropriation Act in respect of the 2021 Financial year.”



But speaking to journalists on the budget presentation, Mr Jinapor said: “In 2016 when Honourable Seth Terkper, the then Finance Minister came here, he requested for about GH¢10 billion.



“Today Mr Ken Ofori Atta is requesting GH¢27 billion. Out of that GH¢27 billion over GH¢10 billion of that amount will be used to service debts it tells you that this country is broke.”



