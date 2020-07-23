General News

GH¢10m life insurance package for frontline workers – Finance Minister

Just as other sectors have enjoyed stimulus packages by way of cushioning them after the country was struck with coronavirus, health professionals are from today also going to heave a sigh of relief as an amount of money has been allocated to them.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during his mid-year budget presentation in parliament Thursaday, July 23, 2020, announced that frontline workers will receive a GH¢10 million life insurance package.



“Mr. Speaker, in motivating health personnel, government has provided a life-insurance package of 10m Ghana Ccedis for those directly involved in surveillance case, management laboratory, and all other health and allied personnel who get infected,” he said.



The insurance package comes in the wake of challenges being faced by most health professionals in recent times. Whilst some have contracted the deadly coronavirus while on duty, others have lost their lives.



Transportation of frontline workers has also been covered by government to help alleviate their burden.

“Additional provision was made over time and re-space payment for key front-line workers. Transport cost and cost for contact tracers and field surveillance officers also absorbed by government to further cushion and incentivise frontline workers. Government waives taxes for 137,000 health workers…”



Meanwhile, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) have been supplied to health facilities to aid their work.





