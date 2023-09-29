GH¢150 deduction from our salaries for workshops illegal – Aggrieved teachers

File photo

A group of disgruntled teachers known as ‘The Forum’ is protesting the National Teaching Council’s (NTC) decision to remove GH¢150.00 from each teacher’s salary beginning in November to fund training seminars.

Kwadwo Adarkwa, the group’s convenor, accused the leadership of the three teacher unions of failing to consult their members about the development, emphasising that this recent step has jeopardised the teachers’ hard-earned pay.



The aggrieved members from different teaching unions – Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana – marched through the streets of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday (26 September), to express their dissatisfaction with the NTC’s directive.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he explained that they will take every step to resist the deduction.



He expressed disappointment that the aggrieved teachers were not consulted before the decision was made, feeling insulted.

“The teacher unions have connived with the NTC to plan a reduction of this fee for this so-called professional development. This is an insult. They want to tell teachers that we are not intelligent and so we need these workshops. That is why they are charging the Ghc150”, Adarkwa claimed.



“What we are saying is that if the NTC wants us to acquire knowledge to improve our skills, they should give us the course outline we are ready to learn, write the exams and pass.”



NTC is acting illegally…They should halt this decision, or they face our wrath. We shall explore all avenues to ensure that this illegality is stopped”, he stated.



Meanwhile, the group petitioned the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers to advance its demands.