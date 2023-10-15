GH¢49.5 million cedis lost to cyber fraud as of June this year – NSB

File photo

The National Signals Bureau (NSB) has launched its Cyber Security Awareness month to equip staff with the requisite knowledge and skills to guard against falling prey to cybersecurity risks.

The event, which forms part of the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2023, was also aimed at promoting cyber hygiene among the staff, which constitutes a key component of Ghana’s national security architecture.



In his opening remarks, the acting Director in charge of Capacity Building at the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Mr. Alex Oppong, who represented the Director-General of the CSA, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, noted that the top cybersecurity incidents reported by the public this year recorded at the CSA included cyberbullying, online fraud with shopping fraud, investment scams, job recruitment fraud, and romance scams as the leading cases, as well as online blackmail, unauthorised access, and online impersonation.



He added that as of June this year, 49.5 million cedis was lost to cyber fraud.

For his part, the Director-General of the NSB, Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene, said misinformation and disinformation were major concern areas deserving attention in times of awareness creation.



“With the 2024 elections fast approaching, together with other national activities, we need to collaborate to ensure protocols that can help address this challenge,” he added.